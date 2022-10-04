Contact Troubleshooters
Metro Council discusses funding into Crisis Call Diversion Program

A pilot program will use $5 million from the City of Louisville budget to hire crisis...
A pilot program will use $5 million from the City of Louisville budget to hire crisis interventionists who will focus on problem-solving, de-escalation and referral to appropriate community services. Crisis intervention teams will also help answer 911 calls.(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council’s Labor and Economic Development Committee met Tuesday afternoon to talk about the new pilot 911 call prioritization program.

The Crisis Call Diversion Program was launched in March of this year in Louisville’s 4th division, which includes parts or all of Smoketown, Germantown, Churchill Downs, Old Louisville and South Louisville.

Instead of sending police to some non-emergency calls, the program sends trained social workers to people who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

The University of Louisville was contracted to take a look at the program once it started this past spring. The University found there is a clear need for Crisis Call Diversion in the city.

“To date, we’ve had 484 calls that have went to what we call CTWs in the 911 center and 91% of those calls have received some type of resources or have been referred to other entities within the community,” Jody Meiman with Metro Emergency Services said. “So, that’s a really big number and it’s something we’re really proud of.”

Tuesday’s meeting discussed the funding of the investigation into the program that UofL did and having the University do another deep dive for the full fiscal year.

That motion passed out of committee and will now move onto the full council.

