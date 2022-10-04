Neighborhood Place conference celebrates accomplishments in assisting Louisville residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville program designed to help the city’s most vulnerable residents hosted an annual conference to celebrate its achievements.

The Neighborhood Place network, an initiative providing the city’s families and individuals to community-based services, hosted a day-long training and team-building session on Tuesday.

The program’s model seeks to provide accessible health, education, employment and human services supporting children and their families.

“We are reaching across the aisles,” Cassandra Miller with Neighborhood Place said. “We are holding hands we are saying what can I do to support you and here’s what I have to support whomever. We are working together more than we ever have.”

Neighborhood Place offers services at eight locations across Louisville.

