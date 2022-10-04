Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Neighborhood Place conference celebrates accomplishments in assisting Louisville residents

A Louisville program designed to help the city’s most vulnerable residents hosted an annual...
A Louisville program designed to help the city’s most vulnerable residents hosted an annual conference to celebrate its achievements.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville program designed to help the city’s most vulnerable residents hosted an annual conference to celebrate its achievements.

The Neighborhood Place network, an initiative providing the city’s families and individuals to community-based services, hosted a day-long training and team-building session on Tuesday.

The program’s model seeks to provide accessible health, education, employment and human services supporting children and their families.

“We are reaching across the aisles,” Cassandra Miller with Neighborhood Place said. “We are holding hands we are saying what can I do to support you and here’s what I have to support whomever. We are working together more than we ever have.”

Neighborhood Place offers services at eight locations across Louisville. For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium underway
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
David L. Strausburg, 29, and Ella J. Whorton, 28, both of Oldham County, were arrested in...
Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made
generic crash
Serious crash on North Dixie Hwy. in Meade County closes all lanes
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Wendy Novak (holding the sign) and her husband David (pink tie standing in back) have made a...
Norton Healthcare receives its largest private individual gift of $15 million
A $15,000 grant was awarded on Monday to increase tree canopy in low-income neighborhoods...
Duke Energy Foundation awarding grant to increase trees in Southern Indiana neighborhoods
Next week's event is a great chance to enjoy some fantastic food and drinks from around town.
48th annual Taste of Louisville helping local nonprofit
Next week's event is a great chance to enjoy some fantastic food and drinks from around town.
48th annual Taste of Louisville preview