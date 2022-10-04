Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New weapons distribution facility opening in Jeffersonville

Orion Wholesale is a gun distribution that sells to federally licensed firearms dealers.
Orion Wholesale is a gun distribution that sells to federally licensed firearms dealers.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The ribbon cutting for a new weapons distribution facility took place Monday morning in Jeffersonville.

Orion Wholesale is a gun distribution that sells to federally licensed firearms dealers.

Previously operating out of a 30,000-square-foot facility, the new facility is a 130,000-square-foot building located on Utica Sellersburg Road.

One of the owners, Brent Taylor, talked about the difficulties of owning a business.

“My attitude is I may fail, but I’ll never quit,” Taylor said. “If I never quit, I’ll never fail. So we just keep going that was the recipe to success, there was no shortcut to it.”

Orion says they are hiring up to 100 jobs in the next year in multiple departments.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
David L. Strausburg, 29, and Ella J. Whorton, 28, both of Oldham County, were arrested in...
Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made
History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
Jerrica Tinsley is set to open her first storefront bakery in the coming weeks.
After years of work, Louisville baker set to open first storefront on E. Broadway

Latest News

South Hurstbourne Parkway
Juvenile taken to hospital after being struck in wreck
Family & Children’s Place Unveils Student Created Community Mural
Family & Children’s Place unveils community mural created by local artist, students
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O’Neal coming to WKU to perform as ‘DJ Diesel’
His 18-year-old son Cameron said despite the inherent risks, he wants to follow his father’s...
Fallen Louisville firefighter honored ahead of Fire Safety, Prevention Week