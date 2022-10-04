New weapons distribution facility opening in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The ribbon cutting for a new weapons distribution facility took place Monday morning in Jeffersonville.

Orion Wholesale is a gun distribution that sells to federally licensed firearms dealers.

Previously operating out of a 30,000-square-foot facility, the new facility is a 130,000-square-foot building located on Utica Sellersburg Road.

One of the owners, Brent Taylor, talked about the difficulties of owning a business.

“My attitude is I may fail, but I’ll never quit,” Taylor said. “If I never quit, I’ll never fail. So we just keep going that was the recipe to success, there was no shortcut to it.”

Orion says they are hiring up to 100 jobs in the next year in multiple departments.

