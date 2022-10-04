Norton Healthcare to receive its largest private individual gift of $15 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare will celebrate its largest private individual gift in organization’s 130-year history this morning.

It comes from Wendy and David Novak, who are committing a $15 million gift to the hospital to establish the Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute.

Norton Healthcare and Norton Children’s will be able to serve more patients than before thanks to this gift.

David Novak is the co-founder and retired chair and chief executive officer of Yum Brands.

Wendy was diagnosed with diabetes as a child.

Watch the announcement in the video player below

We’ll have more information and reaction later on WAVE News.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.