Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Norton Healthcare to receive its largest private individual gift of $15 million

(Source: Andreina Centlivre, WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare will celebrate its largest private individual gift in organization’s 130-year history this morning.

It comes from Wendy and David Novak, who are committing a $15 million gift to the hospital to establish the Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute.

Norton Healthcare and Norton Children’s will be able to serve more patients than before thanks to this gift.

David Novak is the co-founder and retired chair and chief executive officer of Yum Brands.

Wendy was diagnosed with diabetes as a child.

Watch the announcement in the video player below

We’ll have more information and reaction later on WAVE News.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
David L. Strausburg, 29, and Ella J. Whorton, 28, both of Oldham County, were arrested in...
Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made
generic crash
Serious crash on North Dixie Hwy. in Meade County closes all lanes
Alex Lamar Foster, 29, of Louisville, was arrested in Henry County by the Kentucky State...
Louisville man wanted on murder charge arrested in Henry County

Latest News

The City of Vine Grove thought it was a good idea to install a free Narcan vending machine. No...
Vine Grove Narcan vending machine emptied one day after opening
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infects almost all young children by the time they reach...
Doctors see new spike in cases of childhood virus
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infects almost all young children by the time they reach...
Doctors see new spike in cases of childhood virus
The event hopes to provide you a good meal while also talking about mental health.
2nd annual A Taste for Life event happening Sunday