Police seeking leads on stolen sheriff’s office vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Law enforcement agencies around WAVE Country are on the lookout for a stolen police vehicle.

The vehicle is a 2016 Ford Explorer and belongs to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Col. Carl Yates, a JSCO spokeperson, said the unmarked vehicle was taken from a pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road.

The Explorer, which is dark blue in color and has dark tinted windows, does have emergency lights but does not contain police weapon. Ihe SUV is equipped to carry a K9 officer.

The stolen SUV was spotted this morning, but police lost contact with it during a short pursuit after it got on Interstate 64 heading west.

The license plate is 839 VRJ. If you see the vehicle, call 911.

