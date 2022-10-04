Stolen Jefferson County K-9 police cruiser found in field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A K-9 police cruiser stolen from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning has been recovered.

Lieutenant Colonel Carl Yates said the cruiser was stolen early in the morning from their fenced-in pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road.

Yates said it was the first time JSCO has had anything stolen there. He said whoever told the cruiser had apparently cut the gate somehow.

The cruiser did not have any weapons inside.

Around 5:20 p.m., Yates confirmed the car was found in a field behind the 500 block of North 24th Street after someone had called and said they spotted the vehicle.

There are no arrests at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.