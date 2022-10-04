Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville officers responded to the 3100 block of Lakeheath Drive and found a teenager shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information was provided.

If anyone has any information, please call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

