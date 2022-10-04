Contact Troubleshooters
Verizon customers may experience delays connecting to 911

Louisville Metro officials announced Verizon mobile users may experience delays if attempting...
Louisville Metro officials announced Verizon mobile users may experience delays if attempting to dial 911.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials announced Verizon mobile users may experience delays if attempting to dial 911.

The mobile phone company has been reporting delays in connecting users to dispatchers when dialing 911, according to a tweet from Louisville Metro Emergency Services.

The issue is affecting several states and includes customers in Louisville and Jefferson County. Verizon is working on fixing the issue.

Emergency services said Verizon customers who are unable to dial 911 should call (502) 574-2111 and dial option 5.

