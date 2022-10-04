Verizon fixes connectivity issues dialing 911 in Louisville Metro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials confirmed Verizon has fixed issues with customers not being able to dial 911.

Earlier Tuesday evening, the mobile phone company reported delays in connecting users to dispatchers when dialing 911, according to a tweet from Louisville Metro Emergency Services.

The issue affected several states and included customers in Louisville and Jefferson County.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services announced the fix around 7:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.