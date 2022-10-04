Contact Troubleshooters
Yarmuth announces $1 million federal investment in sidewalk rehabilitation

Rep. John Yarmuth announces a $1 million federal investment for sidewalk rehabilitation funding in Louisville.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, announced a $1 million federal investment to help the city’s rehabilitation project for its sidewalks.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Works said there are 150 miles left to pave as well as 20,000 square yards of sidewalks to repair by the end of this fiscal year.

Yarmuth shared the importance of this project for the city.

“You know, we talk a lot about safe streets, but that doesn’t just mean safe roadways for drivers,” Yarmuth said. “It means level sidewalks, timed crosswalks, and efforts to ensure a parent or grandparent walking their child to school can do so without incident. It means peace of mind when your kids hop on a bike to head to the park. It means if you use a wheelchair you can travel to your destination without risking your safety by going out into the street because the sidewalk is in disrepair.”

Repairs for the roads and sidewalks will be completed in order of priority depending on area needs and available resources.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

