Yarmuth announces $1 million federal investment in sidewalk rehabilitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, announced a $1 million federal investment to help the city’s rehabilitation project for its sidewalks.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Works said there are 150 miles left to pave as well as 20,000 square yards of sidewalks to repair by the end of this fiscal year.

Yarmuth shared the importance of this project for the city.

“You know, we talk a lot about safe streets, but that doesn’t just mean safe roadways for drivers,” Yarmuth said. “It means level sidewalks, timed crosswalks, and efforts to ensure a parent or grandparent walking their child to school can do so without incident. It means peace of mind when your kids hop on a bike to head to the park. It means if you use a wheelchair you can travel to your destination without risking your safety by going out into the street because the sidewalk is in disrepair.”

Repairs for the roads and sidewalks will be completed in order of priority depending on area needs and available resources.

