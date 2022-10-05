Contact Troubleshooters
Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana kicks off SoIN Big Read event

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana and regional partners will hold a press conference to kicking off its SoIN Big Read event.

More than 1,000 copies of “Ella Enchanted” will be distributed throughout southern Indiana for free.

SoIN Big Read partnering organizations, such as local libraries, will be hosting book-related programming, movie events, book discussions, workshops and podcasts, according to a release.

“We are thrilled to kick off the SoIN Big Read with our partners, The Floyd County Library, Jeffersonville Township Public Library, Harrison County Public Library, Jeffersonville Public Art Commission, and Community Action of Southern Indiana,” AASI Executive Director Brian Bell said in the release. “The SoIN Big Read will promote a regional community reading event of Ella Enchanted”

For more on the SoIN Big Read, click or tap here.

