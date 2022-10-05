Center for Women and Families honors victims of domestic violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The month of October is also known as Domestic Violence Awareness month.

On Wednesday, the Center for Women and Families honored 19 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents who lost their lives to domestic or intimate partner violence this year.

According to the release, the number of victims who lost their lives to domestic violence in 2022 have doubled the lives lost in 2021.

Names were read aloud of those lost and flowers were placed in empty chairs bearing the victims’ names in hopes to increase public awareness.

President and CEO of the Center of Women and Families, Elizabeth Wessels-Martin said that enough is enough and that this doesn’t just impact a person, but also families.

”Enough is enough, Wessels-Martin said. “We have to start treating and talking about domestic violence differently so that it gets the attention and discussion it deserves and needs. Too many people think that domestic violence is a personal problem, it’s a family problem, it’s not my business. Yes it is. Because what they don’t realize is that it affects every single one of us.”

The services the center provides are safe, free and confidential.

The Center for Women and Families is also the only domestic violence and rape crisis center in the nine counties they serve.

