‘Flash Dads’ are back at JCPS

They’re a group of mostly men, that surprise students at different schools throughout the school year.
By Sean Baute
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Flash Dads returned to action Wednesday at Byck Elementary.

Wednesday marked the first surprise of the school year. They lined the halls, cheering on students as the walk by.

For some students, it’s a lot to take in.

”It’s embarrassing,” said Justice Graves, a first grader, but she liked it anyway.

It was an amazing experience for first time flash dad Bryan Smith.

Smith, a longtime teacher in JCPS just recently became a member of JCPS’s Diversity, Equity and Poverty program (DEP).

It’s a role in which he may see long-term successes, but he rarely sees immediate results.

The smiles from students, though, are instantly rewarding.

“To see the direct impact of DEP’s program on the faces of kids, on the faces of administration in this building, on the face of community members and stakeholders, it’s affirming,” said Smith.

Smith said it’s the small things that can make a students day, their week, or their year.

“At the center of all that, the thing that anchors me is love,” said Smith, “simply wanting to see people win.”

Flash Dads will meet again in November.

