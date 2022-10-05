Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Getting back to shorts weather this afternoon

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm Thursday with a few sprinkles
  • Windy and “chilly” on Friday
  • Frost & freeze potential by Sunday AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a warmer afternoon with highs well into the 70s with some passing cirrus clouds overhead at times.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Lows return to the 40s and low 50s by tomorrow morning.

The first of two cold fronts will pass through Thursday with an increase in clouds and perhaps a few raindrops. The southwest wind and afternoon sun breaks will warm temperatures into the upper 70s and even some lower 80s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies at times Thursday night with temperatures staying milder into the 50s through sunrise.

Behind the front, highs look to plummet into the 60s for the weekend. Areas of frost are possible Saturday and Sunday mornings; Sunday morning looks to have the better chance.

