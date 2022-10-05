FORECAST: Not as cool tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Run at 80° for Thursday

Little if any rain in the forecast

Frost and freeze potential for some during the mornings this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a warmer afternoon with highs well into the 70s with some passing cirrus clouds overhead at times.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Lows return to the 40s and low 50s by tomorrow morning.

The first of two cold fronts will pass through Thursday with an increase in clouds and perhaps a few raindrops. The southwest wind and afternoon sun breaks will warm temperatures into the upper 70s and even some lower 80s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies at times Thursday night with temperatures staying milder into the 50s through sunrise.

Behind the front, highs look to plummet into the 60s for the weekend. Areas of frost are possible Saturday and Sunday mornings; Sunday morning looks to have the better chance.

