Goode Weather Blog 10/5

2022
2022(wavenews)
By Brian Goode
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Really nice in the short-term with highs well into the 70s with some passing cirrus/contrails this afternoon.

Thursday is when front #1 will pass through.  Clouds look to increase near/after sunrise through about mid-afternoon.  Still seeing the potential for raindrops but they will have to battle the dry air to survive.  The biggest jump in temperatures will be in the afternoon with the sun breaking back through and the stronger SW wind.

Temperatures look milder Thursday Night.  In fact, SDF will likely record its “high” for Friday at midnight in the lower 60s.

Cold front #2 will then pass through during the day Friday and there are some growing signs of a cloud deck around lunchtime.  If that takes place, temperatures should level off or could even fall into the afternoon.  When you combine that with the gusty NW winds, there will be a bit of a “chill factor” going on for sure.

The trend to increase the lows into Saturday Morning continues so frost/freeze risk is still there but limited.

Saturday Night still features the best radiational cooling setup for a killing frost and perhaps a freeze.

We could even score one more night in the frost column Sunday Night but the flow will start to shift SW and a high cloud deck should be pushing in.  For now, that risk looks to be east of I-65.

Next week is more complex with a trough doing a wave break with once piece into the Four Corners area and another into the Ohio Valley.  How this evolves will affect timing but it looks windy and warm.  The fire danger risk will start to go up.

