Kentucky School for the Blind hosts 45th annual Bill Roby games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky School for the Blind hosted their 45th annual Bill Roby games on Wednesday.

According to the release, the games are named in honor of former Clifton businessman Bill Roby, who was an original sponsor of the event.

The games are for students ages six to 11 who are blind and visually impaired.

The students participated in a variety of races, long jump, softball and shotput events on the school’s campus track. Around 300 people were at today’s event.

”It’s not only about the kids,” Connie Hill from the Kentucky School for the Blind said. “It’s about the teachers who help work with them and train them. It’s about the parents, it’s exciting for them.”

The Kentucky School for the Blind provides comprehensive educational services to all Kentucky students who are blind and visually impaired from birth to 21-years-old.

