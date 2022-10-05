Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky School for the Blind hosts 45th annual Bill Roby games

Kentucky School for the Blind hosts 45th annual Bill Roby games
Kentucky School for the Blind hosts 45th annual Bill Roby games(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky School for the Blind hosted their 45th annual Bill Roby games on Wednesday.

According to the release, the games are named in honor of former Clifton businessman Bill Roby, who was an original sponsor of the event.

The games are for students ages six to 11 who are blind and visually impaired.

The students participated in a variety of races, long jump, softball and shotput events on the school’s campus track. Around 300 people were at today’s event.

”It’s not only about the kids,” Connie Hill from the Kentucky School for the Blind said. “It’s about the teachers who help work with them and train them. It’s about the parents, it’s exciting for them.”

The Kentucky School for the Blind provides comprehensive educational services to all Kentucky students who are blind and visually impaired from birth to 21-years-old.

To learn more about the Kentucky School for the Blind, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium underway
generic crash
Officials identify 35-year-old Louisville woman killed in Meade County crash
Bashar Ghazawi in archive footage from WAVE News during a previous court appearance.
Convicted murderer dies while in LMDC custody
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

This event will replace the traditional tip-off luncheon.
UofL to host Louisville Men’s Basketball Tip-Off
Construction is not expected to be impacted immediately.
Multiple investigations opened following blast at VA construction site
‘Flash Dads’ are back at JCPS
‘Flash Dads’ are back at JCPS
Racing Louisville FC has issued a response into allegations involving former coach Christy Holly.
Racing Louisville FC issues response on former coach’s sexual misconduct allegations