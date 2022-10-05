Ky. Opioid Abatement Advisory Committee holding town halls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the Opioid Abatement Advisory Committee over the summer.

Now, members are scheduling town hall meetings across the state.

They want public insight on how the state should spend millions in settlement money.

The next meeting is set for Oct. 11 in Hazard.

The group will be in Lexington on Oct. 26 and in Louisville on Nov. 1.

Kentucky was awarded $478 million in the settlement with three major pharmaceuticals.

The money will be split between local governments and the commonwealth.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.