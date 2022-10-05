Louisville first responders practice for an airport emergency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of emergency personnel came together Wednesday to practice for an emergency at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Josh Grimes, the Director of Public Safety at the airport, described the situation as an aircraft colliding with a vehicle on the runway. He reminded people that aviation accidents like this are extremely rare, but possible.

The simulation included actors, first responders, and emergency management directors. Actors were given roles and injuries. EMS workers evaluated the injuries, set up triage areas, and transportation. Nine evaluators oversaw the entire operation. They later review it and offer suggestions for improvement.

Grimes said simulations like this help them practice skills and make sure they’re up to Federal Aviation Administration standards.

“The newest addition here at the Louisville airport is the multi-million dollar investment made into our airport operations center and our airport emergency operations center,” Grimes said. “It’s something that we had before, but not to the extent that we have now with the technology that’s in it, and actually having a dedicated room to bring our federal, local, and state emergency management partners in to help plan an event like this onsite.”

The training takes place every three years.

