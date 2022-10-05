Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville first responders practice for an airport emergency

Emergency crews worked to hone their skills during a FAA required training exercise at...
Emergency crews worked to hone their skills during a FAA required training exercise at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of emergency personnel came together Wednesday to practice for an emergency at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Josh Grimes, the Director of Public Safety at the airport, described the situation as an aircraft colliding with a vehicle on the runway. He reminded people that aviation accidents like this are extremely rare, but possible.

The simulation included actors, first responders, and emergency management directors. Actors were given roles and injuries. EMS workers evaluated the injuries, set up triage areas, and transportation. Nine evaluators oversaw the entire operation. They later review it and offer suggestions for improvement.

Grimes said simulations like this help them practice skills and make sure they’re up to Federal Aviation Administration standards.

“The newest addition here at the Louisville airport is the multi-million dollar investment made into our airport operations center and our airport emergency operations center,” Grimes said. “It’s something that we had before, but not to the extent that we have now with the technology that’s in it, and actually having a dedicated room to bring our federal, local, and state emergency management partners in to help plan an event like this onsite.”

The training takes place every three years.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium underway
generic crash
Officials identify 35-year-old Louisville woman killed in Meade County crash
Bashar Ghazawi in archive footage from WAVE News during a previous court appearance.
Convicted murderer dies while in LMDC custody
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash

Latest News

Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana kicks off SoIN Big Read event
Update: Lanes reopen after I-265 North crash
Halloween spirit all month long at Pope Lick Park
Month-long Halloween festival at Pope Lick Park
Halloween spirit all month long at Pope Lick Park
Halloween spirit all month long at Pope Lick Park