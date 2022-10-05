Louisville Mayor pledges goal to have zero emissions by 2040

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer signed a new executive order Wednesday for Louisville’s new goal to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2040.

According to the release, the science-based target will apply for the Louisville-Jefferson County and includes a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030.

The plan will build strategies to help reach this goal and continue enacting past projects to help reach the new goal.

The Director of the Air Pollution Control District, Rach Hamilton, said that the projects that already underway are making the goal reachable.

”We’re making progress here in Louisville,” Hamilton said. “Notably, our air monitoring data showed that Louisville’s now meets each of the health-based national ambient air quality standards set by EBA. This couldn’t be done without significant emissions reductions from a variety of sources. As Mayor Fischer said, Louisville’s progress must continue. The science demands it, and our community deserves it.”

Louisville is one of the 24 communities selected by the U.S. Department of Energy for their Communities Leap Pilot Program.

The Communities Leap Pilot Program helps integrate efficient and clean energy into affordable and energy-burdened housing.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.