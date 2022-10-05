Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville nonprofit discusses issues high school students face ahead of graduation

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
(Generic graphic of school lockers)(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Louisville nonprofit is looking into critical issues and barriers affecting some high school students in the community.

The Coalition Supporting Young Adults said research into educational disengagement has shown the struggles facing students following the pandemic.

Reports from last year showed over 14,000 people aged 18 to 24 did not have a high school diploma within the city. In addition, thousands of students were behind in needed credits to graduate.

The research showed a number of the students who did not receive their diploma may have dropped out due to missing credits or were absent from classes.

The organization said they are offering resources to help get young adults back on track with school and work.

For more information on resources offered by the Coalition Supporting Young Adults, click or tap here.

