Metro Council discusses ordinance that would restructure city’s rental registry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council’s Public Works Committee met Tuesday to discuss a proposed ordinance that would restructure the city’s rental registry.

Under the proposed changes to the registry, landlords would be required to provide a point of contact to collect rent payments or provide notice of violations.

The proposal lays out a plan to inspect 10% of registrants annually. It would also require owners to sign an affidavit every year saying they’re up to code.

If found to be in compliance, owners could have fees associated with the registry waived.

The ordinance would create a registry accessible to tenants and neighbors in hopes of keeping them accountable.

“The absence of the policies means that there probably are violations going on and people’s health is being harmed right now that’s not being addressed, and so, putting money toward protecting people in that way is always a good investment.”

Currently, Louisville doesn’t do property maintenance inspections unless a complaint is filed. If adopted, this ordinance would change that.

