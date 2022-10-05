Multiple investigations opened following blast at VA construction site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State and federal investigators are now digging through records looking into why a blast at the site of the new VA hospital in Louisville sent debris raining where it shouldn’t.

Blasting has been suspended for now.

State investigators from the Division of Mines were on site Wednesday following a complaint that was filed Tuesday.

Debris from the blast damaged homes and barely missed cars on I-264.

“All of the sudden, the sky just erupted into dirt and gravel and I just saw rocks flying through the air,” said witness Allison Ogden.

Pictures one family sent WAVE show a rock plunged through the roof and wrecked their kitchen stove.

Another photo shows these rocks were as big as six inches across.

The Energy and Environment Cabinet said the blaster HTA Enterprises holds a current license with the state.

We’ve filed a records request asking for any inspection reports, citations, or other notes from state regulators.

HTA was sued last year by a resident who said one of their blasts on another project damaged her home.

In it, her attorneys mentioned the company had been cited by the state for failing to keep blasting records and using a malfunctioning seismograph.

The case was ultimately dismissed.

An Army Corps of Engineers spokesman told WAVE they are just starting an investigation.

He said eight people have filed complaints so far, which are being connected to the contractor to file an insurance claim.

He also said suspending blasting will not impact the construction timeline for the VA hospital immediately.

80 blasts have been completed successfully so far.

He said less than ten remain to be completed.

We left a message for the blasting contractor Tuesday and were told somebody might call us Wednesday.

We wanted to ask if something had gone wrong.

Nobody returned that message Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.