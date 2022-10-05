Names of victims released in Bon Air murder, suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer has released the second name of the man involved in the double shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood back in April.

According to the coroner’s office, Brendon Duffy, 35, is the second man involved in the shooting.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the first victim Zack Smith’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The shootings were reported around 8 p.m., April 25 in the 3600 block of Kelly Way. Louisville Metro police found the bodies of Duffy and Smith inside a home.

No arrests have been announced and investigators believe all involved persons involved are accounted for.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.