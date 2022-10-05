New Baptist Health neurology practice in Oldham County hosts ribbon cutting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new practice is bringing neurology services to Oldham County this month, and a ribbon cutting was hosted ahead of its grand opening.

Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology is located at 1009 New Moody Lane in La Grange, and will offer treatment from a board certified neurologist.

A specialty pharmacist will also support the practice in overseeing medications and other medication counseling services, according to a release.

”Our patients are going to have the opportunity to have the unique experience with pharmacy,” Clint Kaho, Baptist Health La Grange President said. “Pharmacy is such an important part of neurology care. We will be starting a medication therapy management clinic associated to the neurology office. Therefore our patients can have extended visits and opportunities to talk to their pharmacists about the treatments they’re on.”

Dr. Patrick Matthiessen will work within the practice treating patients with seizure and headache disorders, as well as patients with dementia, trigeminal neuralgia, essential tremors, peripheral neuropathy, Parkinson’s disease and patients who have suffered from a stroke.

Matthiessen will begin seeing patients at the practice on Oct. 10.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.