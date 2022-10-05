Contact Troubleshooters
Norton Healthcare experiences connectivity issue

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare faced computer connectivity issues throughout their systems Wednesday morning.

According to Maggie Roetker, the Director of Public Relations for Norton, the connectivity issues were due to a hardware problem and not the result of a cyberattack.

Roetker said that Norton Healthcare followed established protocols for the situation and their staff continues to provide quality care to patients.

Teams from IT are working to restore full capabilities.

WAVE also reached out to Baptist Health and they responded that they are not facing any IT issue at this time.

