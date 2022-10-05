Contact Troubleshooters
Operation Return Home alert issued for missing man

An Operation Return Home alert has been issued for 30-year-old Jorge Martinez.
An Operation Return Home alert has been issued for 30-year-old Jorge Martinez.(Source: LMPD)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authories have issued an alert for a man considered to be an endangered missing person.

Jorge Martinez, 30, was last known to be in the downtown Louisville area Tuesday afternoon.

Martinez is 5′6″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Louisville Metro police say Martinez called family members saying that he was lost and confused in downtown Louisville.

Martinez requires medication which he does not have with him.

LMPD says he may be driving a blue 2003 Honda Odyossy with Ohio license plate DSW8640.

If you have seen Martinez or the Honda Odyssey, call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

