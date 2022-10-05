Purdue student death being investigated as a homicide; roommate in custody

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Purdue university police are investigating the death of a student in a residence hall last night as a homicide.

The 911 call came at 12:44AM this morning from a roommate who is now being held in custody as a potential suspect, according to a university spokesperson.

They say there is no active threat to the community.

Police declined to name either party.

This is a breaking story that will be updated with more information moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.