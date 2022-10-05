Purdue student death being investigated as a homicide; roommate in custody
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Purdue university police are investigating the death of a student in a residence hall last night as a homicide.
The 911 call came at 12:44AM this morning from a roommate who is now being held in custody as a potential suspect, according to a university spokesperson.
They say there is no active threat to the community.
Police declined to name either party.
This is a breaking story that will be updated with more information moving forward.
