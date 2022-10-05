Racing Louisville FC issues response on former coach’s sexual misconduct allegations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct within the National Women’s Soccer League, Racing Louisville FC has issued a response into allegations involving former coach Christy Holly.

On Wednesday afternoon, the organization said they will be cooperating with the NWSL and NWSL Players’ Association investigations and said “appointing Christy Holly as Racing Louisville FC’s first coach was a mistake.”

Holly was hired by Racing Louisville FC in Aug. 2020 and was fired in Aug. 2021 with little explanation given by the team at the time of his firing.

A report released on Tuesday stated players within Racing Louisville FC reported “verbal abuse, manipulative behavior and another relationship that created a toxic environment.”

Erin Simon, one of Racing Louisville’s former players who came forward in the U.S. Soccer investigation, was commended by the team “for her bravery.”

“While our former coach was terminated within 24 hours of us being alerted to the behavior, we know that wasn’t enough and that we failed our locker room by creating a space where this behavior could occur,” the response from Racing Louisville FC President James O’Connor states.

Read the full statement below:

“The U.S. Soccer-released Sally Yates report which was published earlier this week served as a harsh reminder that appointing Christy Holly as Racing Louisville FC’s first coach was a mistake. We have learned from that mistake, and we apologize to Erin Simon, to our players past and present and to our fans.

We commend Erin for her bravery in coming forward as part of U.S. Soccer’s investigation. And while our former coach was terminated within 24 hours of us being alerted to the behavior, we know that wasn’t enough and that we failed our locker room by creating a space where this behavior could occur.

We have worked hard every day since then to ensure a safe environment that puts players in a position to succeed. This includes implementation of club-wide anonymous reporting services and a re-evaluated hiring process for staff.

We will cooperate with the ongoing NWSL/NWSLPA joint investigation and welcome recommendations to improve our organization for the betterment of players. The Joint Investigative Team may be contacted at NWSL_Investigation@cov.com or you may reach out to the NWSL or NWSLPA directly or through any other club and league reporting channels.

We are not the same club that we were in August of 2021. We now owe it to our players and community to prove it.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.