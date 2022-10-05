Contact Troubleshooters
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police.

Early investigation revealed a moped, driven by 36-year-old Matthew Redd, was heading west on County Road 400 North just east of US 421.

Redd’s vehicle was struck from behind by a Chevrolet Equinox also heading west.

Police said Redd was seriously injured and was taken to King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison before being flown to University Hospital in Louisville.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox was not injured in the crash.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Toxicology results are pending.

