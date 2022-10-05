Contact Troubleshooters
TARC offering fare-free rides to the polls on Election Day

The Transit Authority of River City and the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office announced rides...
The Transit Authority of River City and the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office announced rides will once again be free to the polls on Election Day.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City and the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office announced rides will once again be free to the polls on Election Day.

The partnership will allow anyone riding any of TARC’s routes on Nov. 8 to ride to their polling location or any other destination within the city, according to a release.

Service will also be fare-free for TARC3 paratransit users.

“TARC is committed to providing access to all, especially in exercising one of the fundamental rights of all citizens: the right to vote,” Carrie Butler, Executive Director of TARC said in a release. “We encourage community members to board TARC to and from the polls or wherever they need to go.”

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone within line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote.

For more information on finding voting locations, click or tap here.

