UofL to host Louisville Men’s Basketball Tip-Off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will host the Men’s Basketball Tip-Off on October 28 at the Galt House.

According to the release, this event will replace the traditional tip-off luncheon.

UofL is introducing a brand-new evening format that will accommodate even larger groups of season ticket members and fans.

The event will take place on October 28 at 5:30p.m. in the Galt House Hotel Grand Ballroom.

Athletic Director Josh Heird and Coach Kenny Payne will give remarks at the event.

Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased on Ticket-Master.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.