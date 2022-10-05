Contact Troubleshooters
UofL to host Louisville Men’s Basketball Tip-Off

This event will replace the traditional tip-off luncheon.
This event will replace the traditional tip-off luncheon.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will host the Men’s Basketball Tip-Off on October 28 at the Galt House.

According to the release, this event will replace the traditional tip-off luncheon.

UofL is introducing a brand-new evening format that will accommodate even larger groups of season ticket members and fans.

The event will take place on October 28 at 5:30p.m. in the Galt House Hotel Grand Ballroom.

Athletic Director Josh Heird and Coach Kenny Payne will give remarks at the event.

Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased on Ticket-Master.

