Norton Healthcare says connectivity issues resolved

The connectivity issues were due to a hardware problem and not the result of a cyberattack.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare was faced computer connectivity issues throughout their systems Wednesday morning, but says the issues have been resolved.

Maggie Roetker, the Director of Public Relations for Norton, said the connectivity issues were due to a hardware problem and not the result of a cyberattack.

Roetker said that Norton Healthcare followed established protocols for the situation and their staff continued to provide quality care to patients.

Norton Healthcare Information Technology teams were able to restore full capabilities to the systems by late Wednesday afternoon.

Spokespersons for Baptist Health and UofL Health tell WAVE they have not faced any IT issues today.

