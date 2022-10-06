Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island

Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter’s...
Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter’s questions referring to two Russian nationals requesting asylum after landing on a remote Alaskan island to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security(Source: DHS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaskan island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office said Thursday.

Karina Borger, a spokesperson for Murkowski, said by email that the office has been in communication with the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection and that “the Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of Russia to avoid compulsory military service.”

Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter’s questions to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which did not immediately respond Thursday.

Alaska’s senators, Republicans Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, on Thursday, said the individuals landed at a beach near Gambell, an isolated community of about 600 people on St. Lawrence Island. The statement doesn’t specify when the incident occurred though Sullivan said he was alerted to the matter by a “senior community leader from the Bering Strait region” on Tuesday morning.

A Sullivan spokesperson, Ben Dietderich, said it was the office’s understanding that the individuals had arrived by boat.

Gambell is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of the western Alaska hub community of Nome and about 36 miles (58 kilometers) from the Chukotka Peninsula, Siberia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Names of victims released in Bon Air murder, suicide
History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium underway
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash
A 36-year-old Louisville woman was killed when she was hit by a car at Berry Blvd and...
Victim of fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard identified
Cheyanne Porter and Jose Gomez-Alvarez.
Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child

Latest News

This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four others...
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact
The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Musk lawyers say Twitter refusing new $44B bid for company
Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest...
Indiana Lieutenant Gov. presents highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash
Darrell Taylor, a former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer, was found guilt by...
Former Louisville corrections officer found guilty of assaulting inmate
FILE — New York City Police Department Public Affairs officers set up signs reading 'Gun Free...
Federal judge halts key parts of New York’s new gun law