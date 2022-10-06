Contact Troubleshooters
BCPS custodian dies on duty at Overdale Elementary

(WAVE 3 News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Public School worker passed away while on the job Wednesday night.

According to statement released by the superintendent Dr. Bacon, Michele Richarson passed away Wednesday night while on duty at Overdale Elementary School.

Richarson worked at both Hebron Middle School and most recently Overdale Elementary.

BCPS reports that no students were in the building at the time.

Overdale Elementary School had additional counselors on site Thursday throughout the day to provide support to staff and students.

BCPS said they cannot release additional information at this time since it is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

