Biscuit Belly closes Iroquois Park area location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Biscuit Belly has permanently closed their Iroquois Park area location.

The announcement was made on Thursday on the Biscuit Belly: Louisville - Colonial Gardens Facebook page.

The post states that the store has struggled with lingering effects of the pandemic, dramatic increase in food and costs of goods, higher utilities and the ongoing labor shortage.

Biscuit Belly is giving team members who are effected by this severance while they transition into other jobs.

They hope the public continues to visit Biscuit Belly at their other locations in Nulu and St. Matthews.

