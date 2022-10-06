Contact Troubleshooters
Central High School partners with UofL Hospital for new student program

Students in Central High School’s pre-medical magnet program now have a new chance to get real-life experience in a hospital.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students in Central High School’s pre-medical magnet program now have a new chance to get real-life experience in a hospital.

JCPS and UofL Hospital partnered to allow seniors to shadow doctors and spend time in operating rooms. Students can scrub into operating rooms and witness surgeries and also get practice performing simpler procedures, like sutures.

It helped senior Aliyah Hill figure out that she specifically wants to be an OB-GYN. She has spent this year shadowing in labor and delivery.

“I was in the labor and delivery room when somebody actually had a child, and when I tell you it was one of the most amazing things that I have ever experienced - I think my face lit up,” Hill said.

Hill is currently earning credit at UofL, where she will go to college next year.

She said learning in the classroom and delivery room have taught her a lot, but the biggest lessons come from people just like her. She said the black doctors at UofL Hospital have shown her that her dream is possible.

“Most people come in and they’re like ‘I’ve never actually seen someone that looks like me.’ Many Central students- we get the low end of the stick sometimes,” Hill said. “So this program shows us that there are people who care about us. There are people who actually want us to be there. So, I will say this benefits all of our Central students, especially us in the medical field.”



