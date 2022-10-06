Fans show solidarity with Racing Louisville players; whistleblower tells her story

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation into women’s pro soccer claims former coach Christy Holly sexually abused player Erin Simon.

The outrage has only grown after the team finally released a statement this afternoon.

Fans at tonight’s Louisville City FC’s mens soccer game sat in silence as a form of protest against the way the team has handled everything.

If you’ve ever watched a soccer game, you know the crowd is a big part of the game. Organized chants, cheers and things like banging drums are a normal thing.

But you wouldn’t find any of that in one section at Wednesday’s game.

“We have to show the club and the front office that we’re not okay with this,” said protester Brianna Roby-Arkenberg.

Fans held signs and wore masks that said more than their voices could tell. Messages like “players over profits” and “cowards” directed at Racing FC.

“They handled this wrong,” said protester Braeden Downey. “The organization needs to be held accountable and fix it.”

The signs and protest are in reference to an independent investigation that say former coach Christy Holly sexually harassed player Erin Simon, sent her sexual photos, messages, then grabbed and groped her during film session.

The club learned what was happening from former team chaplain Taylor Starr.

“In the moment when she shared that with me, I didn’t know what to do, honestly,” Starr said. “I’ve worked with students my whole life and when a student shares something like that, you immediately take it to who it needs to be taken to.”

Holly was fired the same day management found out. Starr says she understand the frustration from fans about not releasing why Coach Holly was fired.

“At the time to not say what happened was for Erin because Erin wasn’t ready for that to be attached to her,” Starr said.

Racing Louisville President James O’Connor released a statement Wednesday saying hiring Holly was a mistake and apologizing to Simon, other players and the fans.

“The biggest opportunity in this, if we’re going to stay as is, is how do we keep players safe,” Starr said. “So I’m thankful that he owned the fact that he should’ve never been hired because that’s the truth.”

Starr says the main takeaway from this story should be about Simon.

“This story can become about so many people different people in this, and really the focus should be the fact that Erin was able to bravely come forward with something and really be set free of that,” said Starr.

The youth academies for both LouCity and Racing also released a statement saying all coaches must complete background checks and safeSport training.

