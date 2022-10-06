Fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a car vs. pedestrian accident on Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place on Wednesday.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Berry Boulevard.

After their preliminary investigation officers determined that the woman was in the roadway on Berry Boulevard when she was hit by a car.

The woman received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating. All parties involved remained at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.