Fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a car vs. pedestrian accident on Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place on Wednesday.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Berry Boulevard.
After their preliminary investigation officers determined that the woman was in the roadway on Berry Boulevard when she was hit by a car.
The woman received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating. All parties involved remained at the scene.
