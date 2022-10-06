FORECAST: Cool blast of air is coming

WEATHER HEADLINES

Much cooler weather for Friday

Frosty weekend for many expected

Warm air does return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear and quiet weather settles in for us overnight as temperatures stay on the mild side in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

A secondary cold front swings through Friday with gusty winds at times. A mix of sun and clouds drifts overhead tomorrow and that may limit how much we can rebound back up into the 60s for the afternoon as some may get stuck in the 50s.

Chilly weather takes over Friday night. Lows fall into the 30s and low 40s. Our frost potential is dependent on wind speeds across the region.

Chilly to start the weekend. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. The weekend will be a chilly one with still the area still on tap for a widespread frost or even a light freeze.

As it stands now, the coverage of frost looks more widespread Sunday AM as the wind eases to near calm levels. The chill won’t last long with a rapid warming expected into next week.

Could we see another day in the 80s next week? It’s possible!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.