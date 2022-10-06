Contact Troubleshooters
Former Louisville corrections officer found guilty of assaulting inmate

Darrell Taylor, a former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer, was found guilt by...
Darrell Taylor, a former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer, was found guilt by a federal jury for using unlawful force against a pretrial detainee.(LMDC)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro corrections officer has been found guilty of violating an inmate’s civil rights after a brutal assault.

Darrell Taylor was found guilty of one count of deprivation of rights, a federal felony, Thursday afternoon. The jury took about two hours to deliberate before issuing the verdict.

The trial began Monday and included testimony from inmates, other corrections officers, the director of the jail and Taylor himself. During Taylor’s emotional testimony, he told jurors he should not even be on trial.

Exclusive video exposed by WAVE News Troubleshooters showed Taylor grabbing inmate, Brandon Robertson, by the shirt and throwing him to the ground. Taylor then punches Robertson four times before the inmate lost consciousness. Once Robertson’s body was limp, Taylor flips him around, slamming his head on the concrete floor.

Robertson suffered multiple injuries including a broken cheekbone, jaw and a lacerated lip.

Taylor’s attorney claimed Robertson had called him a racial slur. However, policy and law restrict an excessive use of force by the officer based on verbal insults alone.

Taylor claimed he went into the dorm following Robertson for Robertson’s own safety. Prosecutors refuted that claim, stating Taylor wanted to punish Robertson for the insult.

Robertson, who has severe mental health issues, was in custody for trespassing and a stolen moped. He had not history of any violent offenses.

During Taylor’s testimony, Taylor got emotional and told jurors Robertson was a physical threat who was gripped his shirt and not let go, was kicking him and had elbowed him as well. The video did show Robertson grabbing Taylor’s shirt, at one point, but the prosecutors pointed out the video did not show the inmate kicking, spitting or throwing an elbow.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Public Corruption and Civil Rights Task Force.

Taylor was released from custody to await his sentencing now scheduled for September 25. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

