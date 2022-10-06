Goode Weather Blog 10/6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

At least the sky looks different today as changes start to take place. Batch of low to mid-level cloud are streaming overhead. Have had a couple ground reports of rain at Jennings and near Dubois. Still expect anything to moves through to be spotty and light. The virga will keep us cool for a few more hours until the clouds break up into the afternoon and we get a stronger SW wind flow. That means the warming this afternoon will be delayed but rapid. Still on track to approach 80 with the city able to exceed it.

Friday still looks highly dependent on cloud cover when it comes to the temperatures. The CAA with the NW wind will win otherwise. If we can gain some sunshine, we can get up to 62-65 in the afternoon. If the cloud deck develops, we may be able to rebound to about 58/59 and some areas could even drop slightly.

The frost/freeze setup is still varying on modeling with the wind speed difference but Sunday AM continues to look more likely than Saturday AM but both mornings will likely features some alerts of some sort.

We will try to warm up quickly Monday but a quick-hitting clipper will zoom by with a batch of clouds and perhaps a shower.

Once that clears the area, we jump into a strong warming setup into the 80s through Wednesday (warm front) and perhaps Thursday (cold front).

Some rain may take place with both fronts.

We will then drop Friday and try to quickly reset over the weekend to a warmer flow.

Ensembles are really picking up on a stronger cyclone developing near this period in the N Plains that may be one to watch.

