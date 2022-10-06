Indiana Lieutenant Gov. presents highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash

Contact Troubleshooters
Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Lieutenant Governor presented the highest award the Governor of the state can give the Sagamore of the Wabash on Thursday.

According to the release, Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.

The Develop New Albany project is a non-profit that strives to find new ways to build interest in the city.

The Sagamore of Wabash award to a personal of tribute to those who’ve performed a distinguished service to the state or to the governor.

”I think what you do, in terms of giving to your community and giving back to those who are less fortunate, is what distinguished you from your fellow citizens,” Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch said.

The term “sagamore” was originally used by the American Indian Tribes of the northeastern United States.

It’s a word to describe a lesser chief or a great man to whom the true chief would look for wisdom and advice.

The award is not just limited to men, there have been some women Hoosiers who have received the award too.

