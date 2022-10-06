Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Bourbon Trail on pace to set visitations record

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on a pace to surpass the record-high number of distillery visitations in a year.

It says the rise in bourbon tourism means distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour will likely exceed the record 1.7 million combined visits set in 2019, prior to pandemic-related shutdowns.

Many of Kentucky’s iconic distilleries are asking visitors to book their tours well in advance because of the popularity of the visits.

As a result, the KDA has launched a campaign asking people to “Book Now, Bourbon Later.”

