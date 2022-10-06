Contact Troubleshooters
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County.

According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68.

KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68 when he crossed the centerline and hit a car head-on that was traveling east on US 68.

The second car was being operated by Timothy Mays, 46.

Matthew Brady as well as a passenger in his car, Amber Perez, 33, were pronounced dead on scene. A juvenile passenger in Brady’s car was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries and later succumbed to those injuries.

KSP Post 15 Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Fire and EMS, Marion County Rescue Squad, Marion County Coroner, and Kentucky State Highway Department.

The crash remains under investigation by KSP.

