Late Zoneton fire chiefs to be honored at National Fallen Firefighters Memorial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Almost two years after their tragic deaths, two fallen Zoneton firefighters will be memorialized at the National Fallen Firefighters memorial in Emmitsburg, MD.

Late Zoneton fire chief Rob Orkies (Source: WAVE News)

Chief Rob Orkies died in December 2020. He was battling cancer from the deadly toxins taken in over the course of a decades-long career. Complications with COVID-19 were the final blow.

Major Garry Key moved into the role of acting chief. He contracted COVID on the job and died in February 2021, just three months after his former chief and friend.

Zoneton fire chief Garry Key died from COVID 19 in February 2021 (Rich Carlson | Zoneton Fire Protection District - Facebook)

Now, their families will head to the National Fire Academy Friday to see their names memorialized.

“You fight back tears here just thinking about it,” said current chief, Kevin Moulton, “and it’s been years, but I think once we get up there, you’re not going to be able to hold the tears back.”

The Zoneton Fire Department is asking people around town to light up the front of their houses with red to honor fallen firefighters locally and nationwide.

