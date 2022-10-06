Lawsuit filed against LMPD by Louisville organization over open records

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based organization has filed a lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department claiming violations of its Open Records Act.

The 490 Project said in the lawsuit that LMPD failed to release open records requested by the organization in four separate instances dating back to May.

The organization’s mission is to reimagine safety and to expose corrupt and oppressive systems, according to their website.

In the four open records requests, formal and informal complaints were made against several LMPD officers.

In one instance, the 490 Project claimed they were seeking documentation of an incident that happened back in Aug. 2020. They state LMPD denied existence of any record of the complaint and has not provided any response.

“We understand that records keeping and accessibility can seem boring, but it is absolutely critical to the health and safety of Louisvillians and our democracy,” Abby Long, member of the 490 Project said in a release. “Without the Open Records Act, our police department and government can hide the truth from their constituents, there would be no accountability. We would have never known the truth behind Breonna Taylor’s murder, or the depth of the Explorer Program horrors.”

The lawsuit claims LMPD’s previous collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police violated state record retention laws and the Open Records Act.

The 490 Project states the organization has reached out to Councilman Brent Ackerson, the chair of Metro Council’s Government Oversight and Audit Committee, to start an audit into the city’s record retention policies. The organization said Ackerson has not yet responded to the request.

