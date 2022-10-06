LMPD ‘Pal Program’ builds relationship with youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new program is helping build relationships between youth and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

According to LMPD, the Police Activities League hosts events that combine both officers and youth’s interest.

Some of those activities include fishing, cooking, boxing, basketball, archery and more. The program started in January 2022.

So far officers have been able to mentor and build relationships with 300 youth.

The goal of the program is to show the youth that officers are just normal people.

“Trying to build trust. It is hard to expect people to come out and feel comfortable with the police department and feel comfortable interacting with officers,” Rick Polin, Louisville Metro Police Activities League Director said. “One person at a time when they come will learn and tell a friend or sibling or a cousin who are kind of reluctant but are still showing up.”

Despite LMPD being short staffed, close to 50 officers participate in the program.

Some of them get off work and come to the activities league before going home.

To learn more about the program, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.