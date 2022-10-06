Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Mayor announces $40 million fund to build affordable housing

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer joined city officials Thursday to announce plans to provide more affordable housing for those struggling in Louisville.

According to Louisville Metro, the fund is apart of the American Rescue Plan that will bring $40 million to the Louisville Housing Trust Fund.

The fund will invest money in seven projects that will add almost 300 affordable housing units to the city.

The projects represent just one part of the city’s four-prong strategy to end homelessness and provide diverse stable housing solutions for people in the city.

”There is no greater calling, than to service for the least, the lost, the lonely, and the often left behind,” Metro Council District 7 member Paula McCrane said. “And this today proves that we are all here to be of service to mankind. And there is no greater cause than to house people, and give them an opportunity to live in an affordable home that they can call their own. Today, is a good day.”

More than 800 houses are already being built as a part of this strategy.

