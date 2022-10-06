Contact Troubleshooters
Man charged with assaulting TSA officers

Kelvin Randall Portwood, 55, of Winchester, was arrested September 30, 2022 on charges of interference with security screening personnel and two counts of forcibly assaulting two TSA officers.(Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Clark County, Kentucky man has been indicted by a federal grand jury October 5 for assaulting two TSA officers.

Kelvin R. Portwood, 55, of Winchester, was arrested September 30 on charges of interference with security screening personnel and two counts of forcibly assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers of the United States government. The incidents happened at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Portwood made an initial court appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on a criminal complaint on October 2.

If convicted, Portwood faces up to 26 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

